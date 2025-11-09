Drury scored twice on four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

The Avalanche got contributions from all over the lineup, including Drury's two tallies. The 25-year-old has two goals and three helpers over his last five outings. That's a good scoring pace, but it's more likely a product of the Avalanche's strong offense than it is Drury taking a significant step forward on his own. He has three goals, seven points, 23 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances in a third-line role this season, filling a primarily defensive role.