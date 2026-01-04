Drury scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Drury went from Carolina to Colorado in last year's first Mikko Rantanen trade, and this was his first game back in Raleigh since the deal went down. He had a key goal in the third period Saturday, tying the game at 3-3 while snapping his own five-game point drought. The 25-year-old is up to seven goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 40 appearances, putting him on pace to challenge the career-best 27 points he had in 2023-24 with the Hurricanes.