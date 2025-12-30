Drury scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Drury snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 25-year-old center continues to occupy a bottom-six role, which doesn't provide consistent chances for him to contribute on offense. He's up to six goals, 12 points, 43 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 38 appearances this season. Drury's defense and faceoff skills make him more valuable on the ice than in fantasy.