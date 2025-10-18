default-cbs-image
Kiviranta (lower body) is out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.

According to the NHL media site, Colorado moved Kiviranta to injured reserve Saturday. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this season while posting three shots on goal, two blocked shots and nine hits. Kiviranta will probably be replaced in Saturday's lineup against Boston by Zakhar Bardakov.

