default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Kiviranta is undergoing an evaluation for an undisclosed injury sustained Thursday versus the Wild, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Kiviranta was injured on a second-period hit. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, expect Zakhar Bardakov to replace Kiviranta in the lineup.

More News