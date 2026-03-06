default-cbs-image
Kiviranta (concussion) is slated to return to the lineup Friday in Dallas, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Kiviranta was injured in Minnesota on Feb. 26 and has missed the last three games. The 29-year-old has two goals, five assists and 45 hits over 30 games this season.

