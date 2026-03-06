Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Expected to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiviranta (concussion) is slated to return to the lineup Friday in Dallas, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Kiviranta was injured in Minnesota on Feb. 26 and has missed the last three games. The 29-year-old has two goals, five assists and 45 hits over 30 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: In concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Slated to miss Saturday's game•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Undergoing evaluation•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Nabs helper Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Returning against Flyers•