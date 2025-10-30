O'Connor is expected to be ready in time for Colorado's road game against Edmonton on Nov. 8, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Thursday.

O'Connor is set to miss the Avalanche's next three games -- Friday in Vegas, Saturday in San Jose and Tuesday against Tampa Bay -- before his anticipated return to the lineup. He hasn't played yet this season, but the 29-year-old will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy. His return might result in Zakhar Bardakov shifting out of the lineup.