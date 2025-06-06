O'Connor (hip) underwent surgery and is expected to miss five-to-six months, the team announced Friday.

A five-to-six month recovery means a return in November at the earliest for O'Connor, who battled through 80 regular-season games in the 2024-25 season in a mostly bottom-six role with the Avalanche. He scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in the regular season, but the 28-year-old brought it to a different level in the postseason with six points in seven games in the team's loss in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Stars. That kind of production will be hard to replace in the role that he played, but if all goes well with his recovery, the Avalanche should still be able to get him back for a big chunk of the season