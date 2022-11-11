O'Connor scored a pair of goals, blocked five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

O'Connor's goals Thursday were separated by just 1:25 in the second period, with the latter coming on a breakaway. He also scored once in each game in Finland last weekend. The 26-year-old had a slow start to the year, but he's now at five goals, one assist and 19 shots on net through 12 contests. He's added 22 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating while being an essential depth forward for an Avalanche team weathering some bad luck on the injury front.