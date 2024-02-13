O'Connor (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Washington, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
O'Connor is projected to be replaced in the lineup by Kurtis MacDermid. The 27-year-old O'Connor has 13 goals and 25 points in 51 games this season.
