O'Connor had surgery to address his unspecified lower-body issue and is expected out long term, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jared Bednar indicated he could still get O'Connor back this season but it would likely require the Avs to make a deep run into the postseason. The 24-year-old natural center has been out of action since March 31 versus Arizona, a stretch of 14 contests on the sidelines.