Avalanche's Martin Necas: Three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas had a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Necas opened the scoring for the Avalanche just 41 seconds into the game with a slap shot, and he'd later contribute directly to the goals scored by Brent Burns and Cole Makar. Necas continues to produce at a high level for the Avs and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 12 regular-season appearances so far.
