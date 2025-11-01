Necas had a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Necas opened the scoring for the Avalanche just 41 seconds into the game with a slap shot, and he'd later contribute directly to the goals scored by Brent Burns and Cole Makar. Necas continues to produce at a high level for the Avs and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 12 regular-season appearances so far.