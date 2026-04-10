Necas scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Necas has four goals and five assists over his last six outings, though he's picked up just two power-play helpers in that span. The 27-year-old is knocking on the door of the 100-point mark -- he's at 98 (38 goals, 60 helpers) with 196 shots on net, 83 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-46 rating over 75 appearances. He's earned 23 of his points with the man advantage.