Avalanche's Martin Necas: Secures 100-point season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Necas' helper was the 100th point of his season. He's earned 19 points over his last 14 contests as he continues to provide steady offense in a top-line role. Overall, Necas is at 38 goals, 62 helpers, 206 shots on net, a plus-47 rating, 85 hits and 30 PIM through 78 appearances. He should be a top option in playoff pools this spring.
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