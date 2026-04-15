Necas notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Necas' helper was the 100th point of his season. He's earned 19 points over his last 14 contests as he continues to provide steady offense in a top-line role. Overall, Necas is at 38 goals, 62 helpers, 206 shots on net, a plus-47 rating, 85 hits and 30 PIM through 78 appearances. He should be a top option in playoff pools this spring.