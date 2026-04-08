Necas scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Necas' tally at 19:32 of the first period stood as the game-winner. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests over his last six games, but he has three goals and three helpers in that span. The 27-year-old has offered elite offense with 37 goals, 95 points, 192 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-44 rating over 74 appearances this season.