MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

MacKinnon reclaimed the NHL goals lead for himself with the empty-netter, his 17th goal of the season. He's earned seven goals and 10 assists over his last seven outings. For the season, the superstar center is up to 37 points, 90 shots and a plus-23 rating over 21 appearances. MacKinnon's playing at an MVP level and should be locked into a starting spot in fantasy lineups.