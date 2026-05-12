MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

MacKinnon was able to come back into the game after getting bloodied by a puck to the face late in the second period. He was able to extend his point streak to five games with the first of the Avalanche's two empty-netters. He's earned six goals and five assists during streak, accounting for 11 of his 12 points across eight playoff outings.