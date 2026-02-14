Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
MacKinnon set up goals from Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid before scoring his own in the third period to close out the scoring. He has four points in his first two Olympic appearances, a feat accomplished by only two other players -- McDavid and Juraj Slafkovsky, who represents Slovakia and plays for the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Crosses 700-assist mark in career•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: First to 40 goals this season•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Logs pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Hits big career milestone•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Garners trio of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Rings up four points again•