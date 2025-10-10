Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Strikes for power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.
Ian Cole's interference penalty came back to haunt the Mammoth, as MacKinnon's tally on the ensuring power play was the game-winner. The 30-year-old superstar has already supplied three points, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating over his first two games of the campaign. MacKinnon is as automatic as anyone for fantasy.
