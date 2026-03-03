Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
MacKinnon scored a goal for the first time since the league resumed following the Olympic break when he broke the deadlock at the 4:27 mark of the first period. The star playmaker later added an assist in the third-period goal scored by Devon Toews. MacKinnon has five multi-point performances in his last six outings, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in that span.
