MacKinnon recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon scored a goal for the first time since the league resumed following the Olympic break when he broke the deadlock at the 4:27 mark of the first period. The star playmaker later added an assist in the third-period goal scored by Devon Toews. MacKinnon has five multi-point performances in his last six outings, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in that span.