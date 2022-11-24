Olausson did not register a meaningful statistic over 7:02 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Olausson was called up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday and skated on the second line, although his TOI resembled that of a fourth-liner. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that the 20-year-old Swede played well. Olausson is one of several players from the AHL Eagles to fill a void at the NHL level due to injuries. The Avalanche suffered another forward injury Wednesday when Evan Rodrigues (lower body) left in the first period, bringing the number of sidelined forwards to six.