Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Heading to arbitration
Nemeth filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Nemeth is listed among 44 restricted free agents who made the first step in applying for salary arbitration. Arbitration hearings will take place from July 20 through Aug. 4. However, the two sides are free to continue negotiating an extension for the defenseman in the meantime.
