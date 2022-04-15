Francouz will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Devils.
Francouz continues to start every third game for the Avalanche, though this is also in the second half of a back-to-back. The 31-year-old has won five starts in a row despite posting a 3.17 GAA and a .903 save percentage in that span.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Collects overtime win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Steady in win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Facing Sharks on Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Permits three goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: In goal versus Flyers•