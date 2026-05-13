Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Not ready to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malinski (upper body) will not be an option for Game 5 versus Minnesota on Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Malinski continues to be classified as day-to-day ahead of his second straight absence due to his upper-body problem. With the blueliner on the shelf, Jack Ahcan figures to continue filling a bottom-pairing role alongside Josh Manson. Once cleared to play, Malinski should reclaim his spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Classified as day-to-day•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Sitting out Monday due to UBI•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Picks up pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Scores in shootout win•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Unlikely standout on offense•
-
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: One of each Monday•