Malinski notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Malinski was scratched last Thursday in Calgary due to a poor start to the season. The 28-year-old defenseman has since returned to his top-four role, and he got his first point of the season in Wednesday's contest. He's added eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over six appearances. Malinski is not currently a factor on the power play, which will limit his appeal in fantasy.