Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Sitting out Monday due to UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malinski is dealing with an upper-body injury and will not suit up for Game 4 against the Wild on Monday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Jack Ahcan will make his NHL playoff debut Monday as a result of Malinski being a late scratch. While Malinski is a tough loss for the Avs, the team is getting Josh Manson back in the lineup after missing the last four games because of an upper-body injury. It's possible head coach Jared Bednar will have an update on Malinski's status following Game 4. Game 5 is set for Wednesday in Colorado.
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