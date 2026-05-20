Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malinksi (upper body) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Malinski sat out the final two contests of Colorado's second-round series against the Wild. In seven appearances this postseason, the 27-year-old has one goal, two assists, 14 shots, 14 blocks and seven hits. With Malinski back in the lineup and Cale Makar (undisclosed) unavailable, Jack Ahcan will remain in the lineup.
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