Malinski scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Malinski opened the scoring at 11:12 of the first period and helped out on a Devon Toews in the second. The 27-year-old Malinski picked up some extra ice time as Cale Makar battled an injury issue during the contest. Through five playoff outings this year, Malinski has three points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-7 rating. He is seeing postseason action for the second time in his career after logging one assist over five games in last year's playoffs.