Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Sharp in Game 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood turned aside 24 shots Sunday during the Avalanche's 2-1 win over the Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series.
In his first career playoff start, Wedgewood nearly produced a shutout before Artemi Panarin got a puck past him on a Los Angeles power play with less than three minutes left in the third period. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since the Olympic break, and he's been all but unbeatable in April, going 5-1-0 with a microscopic 0.73 GAA and .967 save percentage. Wedgewood should be back in the crease for Game 2 on Tuesday.
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