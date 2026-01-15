Avalanche's Zakhar Bardakov: Called up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bardakov was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Bardakov was sent to the AHL on Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club following a brief stint in the minors. The 24-year-old has appeared in 32 games with the Avalanche this year, generating a goal, seven assists, 30 hits, 16 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 7:17 of ice time.
