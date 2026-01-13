Bardakov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

After 32 games at the NHL level, Bardakov will take his first trip to the AHL following Tuesday's news. While he had just begun to produce points consistently with three helpers across his last four games, his inconsistency in finding the scoresheet during the months prior kept him in a limited role. The 24-year-old forward has shown promise in his first NHL season with eight points, but may need more time to retool his game in the minors before potentially rejoining the Avalanche later this season.