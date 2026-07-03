Avalanche's Zakhar Bardakov: Signs in KHL

Bardakov agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL team SKA St. Petersburg on Friday, Jeremy Garrett of Hockey News Hub reports.

Bardakov was given a qualifying offer by the Avalanche, so the team will retain his NHL rights. The 25-year-old center logged 60 regular-season games for Colorado this season in which he notched one goal, nine assists and 35 shots while averaging 7:12 of ice time. Despite all the games in the regular season, Bardakov served as a healthy scratch in the postseason. If he can impress with SKA, Bardakov could get another shot in the NHL down the road.