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Avalanche's Zakhar Bardakov: Signs in KHL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bardakov agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL team SKA St. Petersburg on Friday, Jeremy Garrett of Hockey News Hub reports.

Bardakov was given a qualifying offer by the Avalanche, so the team will retain his NHL rights. The 25-year-old center logged 60 regular-season games for Colorado this season in which he notched one goal, nine assists and 35 shots while averaging 7:12 of ice time. Despite all the games in the regular season, Bardakov served as a healthy scratch in the postseason. If he can impress with SKA, Bardakov could get another shot in the NHL down the road.

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