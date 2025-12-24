Bardakov was scratched for the sixth straight game in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Mammoth.

Bardakov was a regular while the Avalanche were trying to get to full health earlier in the year, but the 24-year-old has lost his place with the team missing just Logan O'Connor (hip) up front. Bardakov will have to wait for more players to be absent before he can add to his totals of five points, 16 shots on net and 22 hits in 25 games this season.