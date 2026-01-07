Bardakov notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Bardakov has played in four straight games since injuries are starting to pile up for the Avalanche again. The 24-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, which will continue to limit his scoring potential. He's up to six points, 19 shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 29 appearances this season.