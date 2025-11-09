Bardakov had two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

This was Bardakov's first multi-point effort in the NHL. The 24-year-old helped out on goals by linemates Gavin Brindley and Parker Kelly during the second period. Through 10 appearances, Bardakov has four points, seven shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating, though he's averaging just over six minutes of ice time per game. Until his usage increases, it'll be tough for the Russian to provide any consistency on offense.