Bardakov scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

Bardakov gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead in the first period. This was the first goal of his NHL career, and he's up to two points, five shots, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over six appearances in a fourth-line role. He saw a season-high 8:38 of ice time in Tuesday's contest, but his usage is likely to remain limited on a team that has plenty of talent to cover big minutes.