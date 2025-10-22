Bardakov logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Bardakov helped out on a Cale Makar goal in the first period. The assist was Bardakov's first point in two NHL appearances. The 24-year-old center won a job in training camp and will likely spend most of the season battling for playing time on the fourth line. Without a secure spot in the lineup, he's not a great option in fantasy.