Ward gave up six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Collin Delia to begin the third period in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Devils.

The veteran netminder really can't be faulted too much for this one. Chicago's defense was atrocious, allowing a constant flow of breakaways on stretch passes and failing to clear juicy rebounds even when Ward was able to come up with a save. Despite the poor play in front of him, it can't be ignored that Ward has coughed up at least five goals in three of his last seven outings, leaving him stuck with a brutal 3.99 GAA and .884 save percentage.