Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Solid performance not enough

Crawford turned aside 35 of 38 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Crawford took a fourth straight loss (0-3-1) despite not allowing more than three goals in any of those games. The 35-year-old dropped to 10-16-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 30 appearances. Expect Crawford to share goaltending duties fairly evenly with Robin Lehner the rest of the way, unless one gets on a particularly hot run.