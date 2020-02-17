Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Solid performance not enough
Crawford turned aside 35 of 38 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Crawford took a fourth straight loss (0-3-1) despite not allowing more than three goals in any of those games. The 35-year-old dropped to 10-16-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 30 appearances. Expect Crawford to share goaltending duties fairly evenly with Robin Lehner the rest of the way, unless one gets on a particularly hot run.
