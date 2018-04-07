Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Announces retirement
Sharp plans to retire following Saturday's season finale against the Jets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sharp has had an illustrious career, racking up 287 goals and 620 points in 938 career contests. He played an instrumental role in Chicago's championship runs in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and will retire in the city he's called home for 11 seasons.
