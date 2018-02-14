Sharp collected an even-strength assist and two PIM in Tuesday night's 5-2 road loss to Vegas.

That was Sharp's first point in the last nine games, as he continues to struggle in the reunion tour with the Blackhawks. While the power-play role remains, Sharp only has three points in that special teams situation, and he's only averaged 13:04 of ice time through 48 games. Of course, having matched his games-played total from last year is an accomplishment in itself, as he battled a myriad of issues in 2016-17. Sharp used to be a can't-miss fantasy commodity, but that ship sailed long ago.