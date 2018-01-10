Sharp contributed a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-2 rout of the Senators.

Sharp was one of six Blackhawks to post multiple points in this one, led by Patrick Kane's five-point night. While the 36-year-old forward's best days are behind him, Sharp's three goals in the past four games suggest he's still a dangerous sniper.

