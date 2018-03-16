Sharp brushed twine in Thursday's 6-2 road loss to the Jets.

The veteran winger posted up near the crease and anticipated an incredible behind-the-back pass from Nick Schmaltz for his ninth goal of the season. Sharp's well past his prime and he's been cemented in a bottom-six role during this reunion tour with the Blackhawks, so you can likely find him toiling on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.

