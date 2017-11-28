Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Ends pointless streak
Sharp scored the opening goal of the game and garnered an assist against Anaheim on Monday.
Sharp's two-point performance ended a 16-game point drought that dated back to mid-October. The winger's struggles to produce saw his role on the power play drastically diminish to the point where he logged just 11 seconds of ice time with the man advantage Monday. Given the veteran's slow start, it's probably too early to say he has turned it around, but at least he is back on the scoresheet.
