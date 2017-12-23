Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Returns to top line
Sharp will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sharp was given a night to clear his head Thursday against the Stars, but he will return as a member of the top line and is expected to skate alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. Alex DeBrincat gets bumped out of the top-six forwards as a result of his return.
