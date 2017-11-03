Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Struggling to produce
Sharp hasn't recorded a point in his last seven games.
The veteran forward is locked into a third-line role with the Blackhawks, but he's also averaging 3:24 on the man advantage per contest, so there's reason to believe his offensive numbers will only improve as the season progresses. Sharp has always been a streaky scorer, so if he's able to find the back of the net soon, he could embark on a multi-game point streak, which could enable his owners to cut bait and sell high. The 35-year-old Canadian's first chance to snap his scoreless streak will come Saturday against the Wild.
