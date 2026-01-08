Ellis (back) and his contract were traded to Chicago from San Jose, along with Jake Furlong and a 2028 fourth-round pick, in exchange for Laurent Brossoit, Nolan Allan and a 2028 seventh-round pick Thursday.

Ellis hasn't played since 2021-22 when he logged four games for the Flyers, generating one goal and four assists along the way. The 35-year-old blueliner hasn't been officially shifted to long-term injured reserve, but that move could give the Blackhawks some cap relief if they need it.