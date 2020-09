Soderlund has been loaned to Almtuna IS of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan League.

Soderlund spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Rockford, notching three points while posting a minus-6 rating in 29 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to the 2017 fourth-round pick recalled by Chicago ahead of next season's training camp, but he almost certainly won't make the big club's roster next year.