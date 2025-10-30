Sillinger scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sillinger opened the scoring at 6:56 of the first period with his first goal of the campaign. He added another goal and a helper in the second period, with his second tally standing as the game-winner. The Blue Jackets' third line hadn't done much prior to Wednesday, but Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier and Charlie Coyle combined for three goals and 11 points to lead the way in this victory. Sillinger has produced five points, 18 shots, 10 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances in 2025-26.