Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sillinger opened the scoring at 6:56 of the first period with his first goal of the campaign. He added another goal and a helper in the second period, with his second tally standing as the game-winner. The Blue Jackets' third line hadn't done much prior to Wednesday, but Sillinger, Mathieu Olivier and Charlie Coyle combined for three goals and 11 points to lead the way in this victory. Sillinger has produced five points, 18 shots, 10 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances in 2025-26.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Draws helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Dealing with hand issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Two-point effort in finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Nabs helper in return•