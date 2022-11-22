Per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda, Roslovic (illness) participated at morning skate, indicating he'll make his return to the lineup Wednesday against the Canadiens.
Roslovic will likely return to a middle-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit following his two-game absence. The 25-year-old forward has tallied six points through 15 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Out Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Will not play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Shorty among two points in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Secures two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Adds another goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Scores both goals in loss•